P.E.I. man charged with manslaughter in death of man found in woods

A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of manslaughter following the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area on P.E.I. last November.

Jamie Sark was last seen in late August 2021 near Mosquito Path on Lennox Island, a First Nations community in the western part of the island.

The 28-year-old man was reported missing to police on Aug. 25.

On Nov. 12, his body was found by police in a wooded area near the community.

Through the investigation, RCMP says it deemed the death suspicious in nature. On Monday, police arrested a man in connection with Sark's death.

Police say Christopher Douglas Sark appeared in Summerside provincial court by way of tele-remand on Tuesday and was charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and is set to return to court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.