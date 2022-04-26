iHeartRadio

P.E.I. man charged with manslaughter in death of man found in woods

Jamie Sark pictured. (Source: Ferguson Funeral Home)

A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of manslaughter following the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area on P.E.I. last November.

Jamie Sark was last seen in late August 2021 near Mosquito Path on Lennox Island, a First Nations community in the western part of the island.

The 28-year-old man was reported missing to police on Aug. 25.

On Nov. 12, his body was found by police in a wooded area near the community.

Through the investigation, RCMP says it deemed the death suspicious in nature. On Monday, police arrested a man in connection with Sark's death.

Police say Christopher Douglas Sark appeared in Summerside provincial court by way of tele-remand on Tuesday and was charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and is set to return to court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

12