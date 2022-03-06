P.E.I. man dies after being struck by an ATV: RCMP

One man from Tignish, P.E.I., has died following a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle Saturday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., police say they responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on the 200 block of Church Street.

A 27-year-old male pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

"An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the PEI Coroner's office attended the scene and are assisting with the ongoing investigation," said RCMP, in a release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have more information are to contact the Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.