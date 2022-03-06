P.E.I. man dies after being struck by an ATV: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
One man from Tignish, P.E.I., has died following a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle Saturday night.
Around 11:20 p.m., police say they responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on the 200 block of Church Street.
A 27-year-old male pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
"An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the PEI Coroner's office attended the scene and are assisting with the ongoing investigation," said RCMP, in a release.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have more information are to contact the Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.
-
Record gas prices bring pain at the pumpsGas prices in Ottawa rose again Sunday, eclipsing a record set just two days before.
-
Localized flooding shuts down roads in parts of Simcoe CountyWarmer temperatures have caused localized flooding in Simcoe County, leading police to temporarily close a number of roads on Sunday.
-
'The sky's the limit': Metro Vancouver gas prices hit a staggering 209.9 cents per litreSince breaking the all-time record Wednesday, the price of gasoline in Metro Vancouver has done it again, and again, climbing another 23 cents in just four days.
-
UBC sexual assault support centre sees demand nearly triple, seeks additional fundingBeginning Monday, UBC students will be voting on a proposed fee increase to fund an on-campus sexual assault support centre that has seen a major surge in demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'What about Timber Bay?' Survivor wants home recognized as residential schoolYvonne Mirasty was nine years old when she was taken. "When my mom got home from work, we were gone."
-
'You're gonna be up riding waves': WEM Surf Club helps beginners and experts hang looseEdmonton may be landlocked, but surfing in the prairies is a lot closer than you may think.
-
No one hurt in Overbrook shootingOttawa police say no one has been reported hurt after shots were fired in the Overbrook neighbourhood this weekend.
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandateB.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
-
Suspects identified, one charged, in incident involving assault and truck theftPolice say charges have been laid against one person in connection with an assault on a Good Samaritan who stopped for a crash in the city of Brooks.