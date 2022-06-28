P.E.I. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Kings County

A 27-year-old P.E.I. man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Murray River, P.E.I.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash on Route 4 on Monday around 7:20 a.m.

The driver and sole occupant in the vehicle, a Kings County man, died of his injuries at the scene.

Police believe the crash happened when the man lost control of the vehicle, left the road and rolled over.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.

Route 4 was closed for approximately five hours but has since been re-opened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.