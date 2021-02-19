A 23-year-old man from Churchill, P.E.I., is dead following a snowmobile collision on Thursday.

Around 10:30 p.m., members with the Queens District RCMP, the North River Fire Department, and Island EMS responded to a snowmobile collision on the Kingston Trail, which is about two kilometres north of Kingston Road.

RCMP say the 23-year-old driver of the snowmobile was out with friends when the collision happened. He was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.