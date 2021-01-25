An armed standoff in Prince Edward Island has ended peacefully after police say the suspect surrendered.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Prince District RCMP received complaints of a man uttering threats with a firearm at a home in Nail Pond.

RCMP immediately responded to the scene, contained the residence, and commenced negotiations with the suspect.

Following lengthy negotiations- assisted by the RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team, RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service, Emergency Medical Response Team members, UAV/Drone operators, and General Duty members- the suspect peacefully surrendered.

Police say a search warrant was executed at the home where three firearms were seized.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy Maclean, says charges concerning firearms offences and uttering threats are being investigated.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving care.

The investigation is ongoing.

