P.E.I. man faces weapons charges after police seize loaded gun during traffic stop

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say a man is facing a number of weapons charges after police seized a loaded firearm during a weekend traffic stop.

Police say a patrol officer with the Summerside Police Services stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

When approaching the vehicle, police say the officer spotted a firearm -- which was loaded -- on the backseat and arrested the driver.

Officers later executed a search warrant at the man’s home, where they seized ammunition.

Anthony Ronald Ware, 36, is facing the following charges:

Possessing a firearm while prohibited

Possessing a firearm without a licence

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Ware was held in custody. He is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.