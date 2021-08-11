P.E.I. man facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP search residence

A 36-year-old P.E.I. man is facing drug trafficking charges after police searched a residence in Marshfield, P.E.I. on Friday.

P.E.I. RCMP says on August 6, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Marshfield, and seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and crystal methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police say Kyle Clifford Palmer, 36, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Palmer was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on August 30.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about illegal drugs in their community is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.