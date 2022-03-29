P.E.I. man hospitalized after transport truck overturns on N.S. highway
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 58-year-old Prince Edward Island man was taken to hospital after a transport truck left the road and overturned in Atkinson, N.S., Monday morning.
Cumberland County District RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 104 just before 11:30 a.m.
According to police, the transport truck was travelling east on Highway 104 when it left the road and came to rest on its side.
Police say the driver and lone occupant of the truck was trapped for an extended period before firefighters could extricate him from the vehicle.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance with what police believe to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 104 was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
