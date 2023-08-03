P.E.I. man sentenced to 10 years following large seizure of fentanyl
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
A Prince Edward Island man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after drugs and guns were seized from a home in Cornwall earlier this year.
The RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Feb. 2. and officers seized:
- 1.547 kilograms of fentanyl
- 200 grams of cocaine
- two loaded handguns
Police believe it was the largest seizure of fentanyl ever in P.E.I.
A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were charged with drug and firearm-related charges, although the charges against the woman were later stayed.
Jarrett Ivan DesRoches plead guilty on July 17 and was sentenced to 10 years in custody on Tuesday.
