P.E.I. man sentenced to 10 years following large seizure of fentanyl

A Prince Edward Island man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after drugs and guns were seized from a home in Cornwall earlier this year.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Feb. 2. and officers seized:

1.547 kilograms of fentanyl

200 grams of cocaine

two loaded handguns

Police believe it was the largest seizure of fentanyl ever in P.E.I.

A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were charged with drug and firearm-related charges, although the charges against the woman were later stayed.

Jarrett Ivan DesRoches plead guilty on July 17 and was sentenced to 10 years in custody on Tuesday.

