P.E.I. man sentenced to 28 months in prison in drug investigations

A 29-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I., has been sentenced to 28 months in prison in relation to two drug investigations in the community.

On May 29, 2020, members of the Prince District Joint Forces Operations (JFO) Unit arrested Brodi Pierre Arsenault in connection with a drug investigation. He was later released pending a future court appearance.

On Dec. 9, 2020, Arsenault was arrested in connection with a second drug investigation in the community.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Summerside and seized cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis.

Arseneault was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

Throughout both investigations, six charges were laid against Arsenault:

two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of methamphetamine

possession of hydromorphone

impaired operation of a motor vehicle

On Oct. 21, 2021, Brodi Pierre Arsenault was sentenced in Summerside Provincial Court to 28 months in prison, minus time already served.

Once released, he will not be allowed to own any weapons for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

The Prince District JFO Drug Unit is comprised of members of the PEI RCMP, Summerside Police Services, and Kensington Police Services.

Anyone who suspects, or has information about, illegal drug or firearm activity is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.