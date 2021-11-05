P.E.I. Mounties arrest impaired driver after two-vehicle collision

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Prince Edward Island man for driving while impaired after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on Route 2 in Scotchford, P.E.I.

"The collision is believed to have occurred when an SUV with one occupant travelling eastbound on Route 2 collided head-on with a vehicle with four occupants travelling westbound," Queens District RCMP said in a news release. "Three of the four occupants in the second vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were extensively damaged and towed from the scene."

Police say the driver of the first vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I., showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

"He was transported to the Maypoint Detachment for further testing which confirmed his alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit," Queens District RCMP said in a news release. "He was also issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and is scheduled to appear in Charlottetown Provincial Court in December."

Police say the public plays an "essential role" in keeping roads safe from impaired drivers. Anyone who suspects or is aware of an impaired driver is asked to call 911 as soon as they can do so in a safe way. Providing as much information as possible about the vehicle, driver, location, and direction of travel is helpful to police in their effort to catch impaired drivers.