P.E.I. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation public events cancelled amidst Fiona recovery efforts

Public events recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation have been cancelled on Prince Edward Island due to Fiona recovery efforts.

The day is meant to reflect on the residential school system and the impacts it has had on Indigenous people and communities across the country.

"I hope all Islanders and Canadians take time today and throughout the year to think about the traumatic generational impacts of residential schools and how we can heal and move forward together," said Chief Junior Gould of Abegweit First Nation in a news release.

"While we have broken the silence to bring the truth to light, there is still much work to do here in our home of Epekwitk, and across Canada."

According to the province, flags will be lowered at the provincial administration building as a way to honour the lives of Indigenous people, particularly those impacted by the residential school system.

"Indigenous peoples are still affected by intergenerational trauma from residential schools. The province is advancing reconciliation and looks forward to continuing its work with the PEI Indigenous communities on this important and defining work," said Premier Dennis King in a news release.

On P.E.I., Sept. 30 was officially deemed a statutory holiday on Nov. 17, 2021.