P.E.I. pharmacists can now prescribe COVID-19 Paxlovid treatment

Prince Edward Island residents will now have easier access to an oral antiviral medication used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at higher risk of severe illness.

Community pharmacists across the island can now prescribe Paxlovid to eligible adults.

Paxlovid has been available on P.E.I. since January 2022. Health officials says the medication should be started as early as possible, within the first five days of COVID-19 symptoms.

Islanders testing positive for the virus should contact their primary care provider or their local pharmacist to begin the pre-screening eligibility process to receive the antiviral treatment.

Islanders who can’t reach their primary care provider, are without a primary care provider, or those without a PEI Health Card should call 811 to be assessed for Paxlovid and referred for prescribing services.

Islanders may be eligible for antiviral treatment if they meet the following criteria:

have a positive COVID-19 test result. Rapid home tests do not need to be confirmed in a testing site

are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms that developed within the last five days

the prescribing occurs within the first five days of symptoms

are either: 18 years and over with underlying medical conditions that lead to high risk of severe outcomes, including hospitalization or death, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status Indigenous people 18 years and over are 50 years of age and older, regardless of vaccine status



"Having more convenient access to Paxlovid prescription and treatment through participating community pharmacies is another important step forward in our efforts to protect Islanders from COVID-19; however, it is not a substitute for vaccination," said P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release Thursday.

The province says not everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 would benefit from antiviral treatment.

The screening and prescribing process for individuals who may be eligible to receive the Paxlovid treatment can take time and Islanders are encouraged to call their local pharmacist, primary care provider or 811 in advance to help ensure they begin treatment within five days of COVID-19 symptoms.

“It has perhaps never been more essential that health-care professionals employ their full scope of practice to support timely access to care. As medication experts, pharmacists can assess individuals to ensure that Paxlovid treatment is right for them and prescribe it if appropriate,” said Erin MacKenzie, the executive director of the PEI Pharmacists Association.

“It will be important to contact your pharmacy in advance to confirm availability of the service and to arrange for an assessment.”

The P.E.I. government says the new initiative is part of an effort to alleviate the pressure on the province's health-care system and improve access to timely health care for Islanders.

“Providing timely access to antiviral treatments at the first sign of COVID-19 symptoms, and following a positive test result, is extremely important both for the health of the individual fighting COVID-19 and to the health-care system as it helps reduce the severity of illness for those at risk of severe outcomes," Cheryl Banks, the director of COVID-19 Operations for Health PEI.

More information about Paxlovid can be found online.