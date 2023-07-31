P.E.I. police lay firearm charges after crisis negotiation lasting several hours

Mounties in P.E.I. say they have laid firearm charges against a 62-year-old man following a crisis negotiation that lasted several hours.

Kings District RCMP said in a statement Monday that officers responded Sunday evening to a report of a man pointing a firearm at someone in Murray River.

Police attended a home in the area after 6:30 p.m. and officers “set up containment” at the property after ensuring no one else was home, RCMP says.

An RCMP crisis negotiator was involved in negotiations with the 62-year-old that lasted until about midnight, police say.

The man surrendered to police without incident and a loaded revolver was seized, Mounties say.

The 62-year-old was scheduled to appear in court Monday to face charges related to firearms and making threats.