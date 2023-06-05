P.E.I. police search for ski masked man allegedly prowling around Stanley Bridge home

Police in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I., are investigating after a man in a ski mask was captured on a home security camera walking around a home.

Officers initially responded to the complaint around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. Police say the man is described as tall and slender, wearing a dark jacket and white ski mask.

A police dog was brought in to search the area but the man was gone.

"The intent of the trespasser is not known but he appears to have left after looking in the windows,” said Cst. Gavin Moore in a news release. “We encourage Islanders to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to police."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Queens District RCMP at 902-368-9300.