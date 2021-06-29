P.E.I. premier says province may need to change marketing strategy that focuses on Confederation, Sir John A. MacDonald

The premier of Prince Edward Island – known as the Birthplace of Confederation - said it may be time for the province to look into alternative forms of marketing surrounding tourism.

"I think what all Canadians are asking us, what all Islanders are asking us is to look at the fullness of our history, not to try to glaze over some components of it," said King. "Confederation has been a wonderful thing for many, many aspects but it is also glazed over and has been something that has cast a negative light on how we've dealt with our First Peoples along the way."

King added, as a province, it's important that everyone learns about their history and is prepared to have those difficult conversations.

King also said he agrees with the removal of the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

"I think what our First Nations in Prince Edward Island have been telling us is that that was representing to them a really deep wound that they needed some time to heal, so I think parking John A. was a good decision," said King in an interview with CTV's Steve Murphy on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Charlottetown Council unanimously voted to remove the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald.

Indigenous groups had previously asked for changes to the statue, but after the discovery of a mass grave at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C., council apologized for any hardship felt by First Nations people and ordered the permanent removal of the statue.