P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for impaired driving

A 44-year-old man from Kings County, P.E.I. is facing impaired driving charges resulting from a police check stop on Tuesday night.

Police say at 9:30 p.m. on June 8, Kings District RCMP officers were conducting a traffic check-stop on Route #4 in Cardigan, P.E.I.

During the check-stop, officers stopped a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man from Kings County. Police say the driver provided a roadside breath sample which indicated he had above the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

Police say the driver was arrested and transported to the Montague RCMP Detachment where he provided samples of his breath, almost double the legal limit.

The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Georgetown Provincial Court in the near future. He is subject to a 90 day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days at his expense.

Police encourage anyone who suspects an impaired driver to call 911.