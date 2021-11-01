P.E.I. RCMP arrest man on outstanding warrants after locating him in trunk of car

RCMP on Prince Edward Island have arrested a 19-year-old man on outstanding warrants after locating him in the trunk of a vehicle.

On Oct. 27, East Prince RCMP received information that a man wanted on two outstanding warrants may be entering the province via the Confederation Bridge.

Around 11 p.m. that night, police identified a vehicle of interest and followed it onto Dickie Road, near Borden, P.E.I., before initiating a traffic stop.

According to police, when officers approached the vehicle, the woman driving the car appeared to be alone.

When questioned, police say she indicated there was another person in the trunk of the car.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police say the driver was not arrested.

On Oct. 28, Marcus Anthony Melanson of Summerside, P.E.I. appeared in Summerside Provincial Court and was charged with mischief, failure to attend a court appearance and three counts of failure to comply with COVID-19 screening requirements.

Melanson was remanded into custody pending a court appearance on Nov. 4.

The investigation is ongoing.