P.E.I. RCMP arrest man, woman after vehicle attempts to flee police, collides with police cruiser

RCMP in Prince Edward Island have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man and 30-year-old woman following a traffic stop in Summerside, P.E.I. that resulted in the seizure of drugs.

On June 28, members with the Prince District Joint Forces Operations (JFO) drug unit conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a gas station on Water Street. According to police, the driver failed to stop, attempted to flee the scene and collided with a police cruiser. Police say the driver was also prohibited from driving.

Two individuals were arrested. Police say they also seized 30 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, 16.5 grams of what is believed to be crystal-methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, drug paraphernalia and weapons. No injuries were reported.

Chris O'Halloran, 49, appeared in Summerside Provincial Court on June 28 and was charged with:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of hydromorphone

driving while prohibited

breach of probation order

O'Halloran was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Chelsay Desroches, 30, appeared in Summerside Provincial Court on June 28 and was charged with:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of hydromorphone

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug or firearm activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.