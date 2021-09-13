P.E.I. RCMP arrest man, woman in drug trafficking investigation

Police in Prince Edward Island have arrested a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Stratford, P.E.I.

Queens District RCMP says shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers stopped a vehicle in Stratford as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Police say a man and a woman were arrested and later released, pending a future court appearance.

A short time later, police executed a search warrant at a home in the community and seized over 250 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, over $2,000 in cash and a prohibited weapon.

This investigation was the result of a joint operation between the Prince District Joint Forces Operations (JFO), Stratford RCMP, Kings District RCMP and Queens District RCMP.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.