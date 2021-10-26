P.E.I. RCMP arrest Summerside man, woman in drug investigation

RCMP in Prince Edward Island have charged a 44-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Summerside, after seizing drugs and weapons from a residence in the community.

On Oct. 21, officers from the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerside as part of a drug investigation.

During the search, police say they seized 26 grams of cocaine, hydromorphone pills, weapons, and more than $20,000 in Canadian currency.

According to police, they also seized cannabis and illegal cigarettes.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene. Both were later released and will be scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court at a later date.

The Prince District JFO Drug Unit is comprised of members of the PEI RCMP, Summerside Police Services, and Kensington Police Services.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit or Crime Stoppers.