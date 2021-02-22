Two men have been arrested and police seized cocaine and over $62,000 in cash after searching five locations in P.E.I. as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation.

P.E.I. RCMP say officers from the Prince District JFO Drug Unit executed five search warrants on Feb. 19 involving three locations in Summerside, one in Borden and one in Hope River.

Two more searches were executed the next day, on Feb. 20.

Police say in total, three residences, one cottage, one property with storage buildings, one business and one commercial property were searched.

Police say they seized over three ounces of cocaine, $62,470 in cash, 30,000 contraband cigarettes, cannabis, a money counter, prohibited weapons including brass knuckles and a conducted energy weapon, and other items.

A 37-year-old man and 40-year-old man were arrested on Friday for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. Both men were later released and will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking or firearm offences is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.