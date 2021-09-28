P.E.I. RCMP arrest two women in drug trafficking investigation
RCMP in Prince Edward Island have arrested two women as part of an ongoing drug investigation in New Annan, P.E.I.
On Sept. 24, officers from the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the community as part of a drug investigation.
During the search, police say they seized half a pound of crystal methamphetamine pills, 47 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 51 oxycodone pills, over 10,000 illegal cigarettes and cash.
Police say a 54-year-old woman and 59-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and were later released. They are scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court at a later date.
The Prince District JFO Drug Unit is comprised of members of the PEI RCMP, Summerside Police Services, and Kensington Police Services.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit or Crime Stoppers.
-
Tecumseh man found in canoe and charged with break-inChatham-Kent OPP say they found a Tecumseh man in a canoe and charged him with breaking into a property on Martin Island.
-
Ontario reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on TuesdayAcross the province, health officials reported another 446 new cases of COVID-19.
-
New Brunswick coroner's inquest begins into 2020 police killing of Rodney LeviThe coroner’s inquest into the death of a man from New Brunswick's Metepenagiag First Nation began in Miramichi on Tuesday.
-
Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz re-elected; no recount to take placeAfter a tight race in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding, Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz has been re-elected after increasing his lead over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson, who conceded the race on Tuesday.
-
-
Manitoba health officials warning of challenging cold and flu seasonAs the fourth wave of COVID-19 officially hits Manitoba, public health officials are warning of a challenging cold and flu season.
-
Calgary pastor rearrested after returning to city on charter flightA Calgary pastor accused of repeatedly flouting public safety measures was met by members of the Calgary Police Service Monday afternoon after he touched down in the city on a private charter flight.
-
Rising COVID-19 cases prompts Abbotsford private school to shut down in-class instruction for some gradesAn Abbotsford private school decided to stop in-class instruction for some grades this week due to a concern of rising COVID-19 cases.
-