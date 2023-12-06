P.E.I. RCMP charge 70-year-old man with sexual exploitation
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jennifer Heudes
P.E.I. RCMP says a 70-year-old man was sentenced to five years in jail on four charges of sexual exploitation following a joint investigation with Summerside police.
Maurice Praught was convicted in Charlottetown on Monday.
Police say officers in Summerside began an investigation into historical sexual assaults on a youth in May 2022.
The RCMP says it was determined that some of the offences occurred in their jurisdiction, and the joint investigation was conducted.
