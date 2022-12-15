P.E.I. RCMP investigating fatal house fire in Alexandra
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Police on Prince Edward Island are investigating a fatal house fire in Alexandra Wednesday night.
Members of the Queens District RCMP and fire crews responded to the home on MacLennan Road around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, police say the home was fully engulfed in flames.
According to the RCMP, human remains were found inside the home after crews extinguished the fire.
Police have not shared any further details about the victim.
The fire is under investigation, but police say it’s not considered suspicious at this time.
The Fire Marshal’s Office, the Coroner’s Office, RCMP Drone and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are all assisting in the investigation.
