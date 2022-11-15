P.E.I. RCMP investigating three suspicious fires in Hopefield

The Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating three suspicious fires in Hopefield, P.E.I.

The Montague RCMP, as well as the Murray River and Murray Harbour fire departments, responded to a report of a structure fire on Route 201 around 4 a.m. Friday.

A second overnight structure fire was reported to the Montague RCMP the next day.

Investigators believe a third fire, which happened on Route 201 around Oct. 30, is linked to the latest fires.

Police say the October fire was not reported at the time it happened.

In a Tuesday news release, the RCMP says it believes all threes fire are suspicious.

Police have not said what type of structures were affected by the fires, but that all three were unoccupied at the time.

Anyone with information on the three fires, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the incidents, is asked to contact the Montague RCMP at 902-838-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigations are ongoing.