P.E.I. RCMP looking for man following armed robbery at gas station

RCMP on P.E.I. is trying to locate a man involved in armed robbery at a business in Hunter River.

A man entered the Irving on Route 2 armed with a hammer. He demanded money from an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash — fleeing the scene before police arrived, says RCMP.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man has since been identified police say as Matthew Uytendaele, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. RCMP is releasing a photo of Uytendaele in an effort to locate him.

Police describe Uytendaele as being approximately 5-11 and weighing about 200 pounds. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt with a white letter “U” written on the front left chest area. He was also wearing black jogging pants.

Uytendaele has brown hair and green eyes, and has several tattoos on his face and hands, including one above his right eyebrow that reads "Blessed".

Anyone with information on Uytendaele's whereabouts, or who has information about the theft is asked to call the Queens District RCMP at 902-368-9300.