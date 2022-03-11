P.E.I. RCMP looking for man following armed robbery at gas station
RCMP on P.E.I. is trying to locate a man involved in armed robbery at a business in Hunter River.
A man entered the Irving on Route 2 armed with a hammer. He demanded money from an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash — fleeing the scene before police arrived, says RCMP.
No one was injured during the incident.
The man has since been identified police say as Matthew Uytendaele, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. RCMP is releasing a photo of Uytendaele in an effort to locate him.
Police describe Uytendaele as being approximately 5-11 and weighing about 200 pounds. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt with a white letter “U” written on the front left chest area. He was also wearing black jogging pants.
Uytendaele has brown hair and green eyes, and has several tattoos on his face and hands, including one above his right eyebrow that reads "Blessed".
Anyone with information on Uytendaele's whereabouts, or who has information about the theft is asked to call the Queens District RCMP at 902-368-9300.
-
3 injured, 1 killed in two-vehicle crash north of EdmontonMounties responded to a two-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County Friday evening that killed one man and injured three others.
-
Russian space agency chief threatens to leave U.S. astronaut on space stationThe fate of a U.S. astronaut remains uncertain after the head of Russia’s space agency threatened to abandon him on the International Space Station.
-
'We're ready': Canadian military deployed in Latvia ready to defend NATO territoryThe Canadian military has completed a two-week training exercise with NATO troops stationed in Latvia as concerns rise that Russian troops could target the country next.
-
Police investigating after bullets damage 2 homes in west EdmontonThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating after two homes in the same neighbourhood reported damage from bullets.
-
Albertans create clothing lines to support Ukrainian aid organizationsAlbertans with Ukrainian heritage are creating apparel lines as fundraisers to help those fighting and displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Kenney says province prepared to take over Keystone XL pipelinePremier Jason Kenney says Alberta is the best choice to supply energy to the United States and wants to revive the Keystone XL pipeline.
-
Group gathers in Baden to discuss the needs of Ukrainian refugeesA community group in Wilmot Township held a meeting Friday night to better understand the needs of Ukrainian refugees who may arrive in Waterloo Region and settle in rural communities.
-
Vancouver bakery temporarily changes name to remove the word 'Russian'A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages.
-
Hospital director allowed to grant 28-day leaves for Allan SchoenbornThe British Columbia Review Board has granted the director of a psychiatric hospital the discretion to allow up to 28 days of overnight leave for a man who was found not criminally responsible in the killings of his three children in 2008.