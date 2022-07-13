P.E.I. RCMP seek information from public following suspicious fire in Breadalbane
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
East Prince RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to an investigation into a suspicious fire in Breadalbane, P.E.I.
Police, along with the New Glasgow Fire Department, responded to a report of a structure fire on Route 231 around 9 p.m. on July 6.
Police say the house was not occupied and was not connected to electricity at the time of the fire.
Through the investigation, police determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area on July 6, is asked to contact the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
