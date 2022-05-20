P.E.I. RCMP seek video footage in connection with altercation between two motorists

The East Prince RCMP is seeking video footage from the public that may assist in their investigation into an altercation between two motorists in Wilmot Valley, P.E.I.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a dispute between two motorists at the intersection of MacIntyre Road and Blue Shank Road. During the incident, police say two motorists got out of their vehicles and one released bear spray in the other's face.

The motorist then got back into his car and fled the scene, according to RCMP.

Just over half-an-hour later, police found a vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the alleged assault on Broadway Street South in Kensington, P.E.I.

"Police stopped the vehicle, but shortly after the stop was initiated, the driver fled the scene," said Cpl. Nick Doyle of the East Prince RCMP, in a news release Friday.

Police say the man involved in the incident is described as being in his late 30s, about five-foot-four inches tall, with an average build. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat and square-framed sunglasses with brown lenses at the time of the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, greyish-blue, Volkswagen Jetta with an Ontario licence plate number CTKL 735.

Following a review of the vehicle's registration information, police were able to determine the vehicle is a rental car, which has since been reported stolen.

“We are interested in any footage from cameras in the area – surveillance video from businesses, dash-cams, doorbell cameras – anything that may show the events in Wilmot Valley, or Kensington,” said Doyle.

“Please check any recordings for the evening of May 16 to see if you can help our investigation. We also want to talk to you if you witnessed these events, or if you have information on the whereabouts of the person involved.”

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.