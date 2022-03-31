P.E.I. RCMP seek witnesses after 'incident' leaves man seriously injured

The RCMP on Prince Edward Island is looking for witnesses to an incident that sent a man to hospital two weeks ago.

The Kings District RCMP responded to a report of an injured man at an apartment building at 7811 Route 2 in Morell, P.E.I., around 7:30 p.m. on March 16.

The 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with what police are calling serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any other details, only calling what happened “an incident.”

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, or noticed suspicious activity in the area during the evening hours of March 16.

Police believe the incident is isolated and add there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-838-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).