P.E.I. RCMP seize cocaine, brass knuckles, firearms in search

Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested two men after seizing drugs and weapons during a search on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant in Harrington and found:

roughly 60 grams of suspected cocaine

brass knuckles

three firearms

methamphetamine pills

edged weapons

hydromorphone pills

a prohibited conducted energy weapon

contraband cigarettes

a replica firearm

currency

a currency counter

Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Monticello and a 61-year-old man from Harrington at the scene. They were later released.

