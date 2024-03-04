iHeartRadio

P.E.I. RCMP seize cocaine, brass knuckles, firearms in search


P.E.I. RCMP seized several drugs and weapons on March 1, 2024. (Source: RCMP)

Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested two men after seizing drugs and weapons during a search on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant in Harrington and found:

  • roughly 60 grams of suspected cocaine
  • brass knuckles
  • three firearms
  • methamphetamine pills
  • edged weapons
  • hydromorphone pills
  • a prohibited conducted energy weapon
  • contraband cigarettes
  • a replica firearm
  • currency
  • a currency counter

Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Monticello and a 61-year-old man from Harrington at the scene. They were later released.

