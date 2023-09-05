P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword

RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.

P.E.I. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Gavin Moore says Islanders should be cautious and keep their doors and windows locked while officers look for the suspect.

Police have said a man wearing a dark surgical mask attacked a woman and a youth on Friday with a sword before he fled on foot in Seacow Pond, on the western tip of the Island.

They said the 42-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the youth suffered minor injuries.

Moore says police conducted an extensive search of the area over the weekend using police dogs and drones.

He says police have not identified the suspect or established the motive in the alleged attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.