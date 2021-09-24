P.E.I. RCMP warn drivers to be vigilant in school zones after 11-year-old cyclist hit by vehicle

RCMP in Prince Edward Island are reminding drivers to be vigilant around school zones, especially near intersections, after an 11-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Stratford RCMP says at approximately 8 a.m. on Sept. 22, emergency crews responded to a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle at the intersection of Keppoch Road and Stratford Road.

Police believe the collision occurred when a vehicle turning left on Stratford Road collided with the bicycle crossing the street.

“Luckily, the 11-year-old only suffered a few scrapes. The driver of the vehicle was issued documents pending a future court appearance,” says the release.

P.E.I. RCMP are reminding motorists to be aware of cyclists, particularly children near school zones.

The RCMP also remind cyclists that the P.E.I. Highway Traffic Act does not allow cyclists to ride on sidewalks.