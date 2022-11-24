P.E.I. RCMP warns residents of text scam claiming to be Hurricane Fiona relief from Red Cross

The RCMP on Prince Edward Island is warning residents about fraudulent texts claiming to be from the Canadian Red Cross.

In the texts, RCMP says scammers will tell Islanders that they are entitled to Hurricane Fiona relief money. The recipient is then encouraged to click on a hyperlink where they are asked to input their banking information.

RCMP says these texts are scams. Anyone who receives one of these texts is asked to delete it and not click on any of the links.

"The Canadian Red Cross will never ask for your banking information, social insurance number or credit card number in order to receive financial assistance," read a news release from RCMP Thursday.

"The Canadian Red Cross communicates only via email, phone, or in-person and would never send a link through a text message to receive assistance."

Anyone who suspects they have been victim of fraudulent activity is asked to contact their local police.