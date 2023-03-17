P.E.I. recommends Islanders with high risk of illness to stay up to date with COVID-19 boosters
Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer is encouraging people at increased risk for severe illness to get another COVID-19 vaccination if it’s been six month since their last.
Dr. Heather Morrison says those at risk should also get a booster shot if its been three months since a COVID-19 infection.
“We continue to encourage Islanders to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, when eligible, especially to those at higher risk of severe illness,” said Morrison, in a Thursday news release.
“Staying home when you are sick and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces helps to reduce the spread of all respiratory illnesses such as influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.”
Her comments echoed the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) updated recommendations for COVID-19 booster vaccines announced at the beginning of the month.
Individuals in the following groups are considered to be at an increased risk for severe illness and can access a COVID-19 booster on P.E.I. until May 31:
- adults 80 years of age and older
- adult residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors or those with complex medical care needs
- adults 18 years of age and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (due to an underlying condition or treatment)
- adults 65 to 79 years of age, particularly if they do not have a known prior history of a COVID-19 infection.
Those eligible can get their booster at Health PEI vaccine clinics or select pharmacies on the island.