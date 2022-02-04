P.E.I. reports 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 death Friday

Prince Edward Island is reporting 10 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Friday, including one person in intensive care.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says there are six other people in hospital who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, but tested positive for the virus on admission, or tested positive after being admitted.

The province says one person between the ages of 40 and 59 has died from COVID-19.

P.E.I. is reporting 199 new cases of the virus, along with 273 recoveries. The new cases are under investigation.

As of Friday, there are 2,207 active cases of COVID-19 confirmed on the island.

CURRENT OUTBREAK LIST

The province has also released an updated list on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long-term care facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Summerset Manor

Community care facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Corrigan Home

Early learning and child care centres:

23 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19

Four centres open

Five centres closed

14 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals:

Community Hospital O’Leary (new outbreak)

Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch website.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 96.8 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.5 per cent were fully vaccinated, while 66.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 had one dose of vaccine.

The province says over 62,442 Islanders have their booster dose, while over 25,500 others are eligible, but have not yet received it.