P.E.I. reports 10 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Thursday, two in intensive care

Prince Edward Island's top doctor says, as of Thursday, there are 10 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, two of whom are in intensive care.

Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, says there are also three additional people in hospital who are positive for COVID-19 but were admitted, and are being treated, for illnesses other than the virus.

Morrison says 249 new COVID-19 cases have been identified as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, along with 292 recoveries, bringing the total number of active infections to 2,471.

All of the new cases are under investigation.

Morrison adds that, over the last week, there have been an average of 247 cases per day.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 5,361 positive cases of COVID-19.

OUTBREAKS IN HIGH-RISK SETTINGS

Going forward, P.E.I. is changing the way it reports outbreaks in high-risk settings. They will no longer provide specific case information for each facility.

Effective immediately, outbreaks will be reported as follows:

Long Term Care Facilities (five facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge (new outbreak)

Garden Home

Community Care Facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Miscouche Villa

Early Learning and Child Care Centres:

17 centres with cases of COVID-19

Seven centres open

Four centres closed

Six centres operating at a reduced capacity

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

Morrison says her office will announce when outbreaks are declared over.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 96.1 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose of vaccine, 92.9 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 61 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received one dose.

Public health says 43,863 individuals have had their booster dose and approximately 23,500 people are eligible to receive the booster dose but have not yet done so.

Anyone aged 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.

Island children between the ages of five and 11 can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.