P.E.I. reports 11 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 222 recoveries

Prince Edward Island is reporting 11 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Monday, including one person in intensive care.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says there are also six other people in hospital who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, but tested positive for the virus on admission, or tested positive after being admitted.

P.E.I. is also reporting 186 new cases of the virus, along with 222 recoveries on Monday. The new cases are still under investigation.

As of Monday, there are 1,824 active cases of COVID-19 confirmed on the island and there have been 9,104 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 189 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days.

UPDATE ON OUTBREAKS

P.E.I. says an outbreak at Bevan Lodge is now declared over.

The province has released an updated list of the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long-term care facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Summerset Manor

Community care facilities:

Corrigan Home

Early learning and child care centres:

19 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19

Two centres open

One centre closed

16 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals:

Community Hospital O’Leary

Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch website.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Feb. 2, 96.8 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine, 93.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 66.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 had one dose of vaccine.

In addition, over 62,442 individuals have their booster dose, while over 25,500 others are eligible but have not yet received it.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to people aged 18 and over who received their second dose five-and-a-half-months earlier.

Island children between the ages of five and 11 can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

TESTING

COVID-19 testing is currently limited to the following:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Islanders who need to be tested for travel purposes will be provided with at-home rapid antigen tests -- two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.