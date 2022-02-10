P.E.I. reports 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, 1 in ICU

Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced Thursday that there are 12 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, seven people were admitted due to the virus and five people were admitted for other reasons, and were either positive on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

Morrison says there is also one person in intensive care on P.E.I.

Morrison also reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as well as 220 recoveries. The new cases are still under investigation.

Over the last seven days, there has been an average of 171 cases per day on P.E.I.

There are currently 1,982 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and there have been 9,765 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, 67.4 per cent of Island children aged five to 11 had one dose of vaccine

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18 years of age and older who received their second dose five and a half months earlier.

Island children five to 11-years-old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Morrison says the outbreak in the population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown and the outbreak at the Atlantic Baptist are both now declared over.

The province's top doctor also provided an update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings, which include:

Long-term care facilities (six facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Summerset Manor

Community care facilities:

Corrigan Home

Early learning and child care centres:

21 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19

Five centres open

Three centre closed

13 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals:

Community Hospital O’Leary

Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

Prince County Correctional Centre

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française websites.

TESTING

COVD-19 testing on the island is limited to:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Islanders who do not have symptoms are not required to get tested. People who need to get tested for travel will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests — two tests to be take 48 hours apart.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.