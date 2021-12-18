P.E.I. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; interim measures take effect Saturday

Prince Edward Island is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says all 13 cases are under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

She adds positive cases have been linked to the following locations:

Whisperwood Villa

Belfast Consolidated School

Montague Consolidated School

Initial tests for all other residents and staff at Whisperwood Villa, a nursing home in Charlottetown, have been completed and are negative.

P.E.I. did not provide the current number of active cases on Saturday.

Over the past four days, the province has announced 65 new COVID-19 infections.

To date, P.E.I. has had 488 positive COVID-19 cases.

TESTING GUIDANCE

Morrison is reminding Islanders that anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted by public health with instructions on testing and isolation requirements.

Due to high demand at testing clinics, only individuals identified as a close contact, those with symptoms and those required to be tested because of recent travel should be tested.

"Individuals who are not on a testing regimen, are not close contacts and are asymptomatic do not need to be tested," wrote Morrison in a news release on Saturday.

Testing is available on Sunday at the following locations:

Charlottetown (64 Park St.) from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Borden- Carleton (20 Dickie Rd.) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wood Islands (198351 Weigh Station Rd.) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Health PEI says the COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown and Borden had to close early Saturday morning because of the high volume of people looking to get tested.

Testing clinics will be open again Sunday and officials advise that people need to be patient and prepare for longer waits.

Morrison also announced several potential COVID-19 flight exposures on Saturday.

A full list of public exposures can be found on the province's website.

NEW COVID-19 MEASURES TAKE EFFECT SATURDAY

New COVID-19 measures took effect provincewide Saturday morning and will continue until Jan. 8, 2022.

Those include:

Personal gatherings are limited to 10 people, plus your household members. Islanders should have a steady 10 people, not a different 10 people each day.

Visitation in long-term care and community care has been adjusted to allow three partners in care, plus three designated visitors with physical distancing.

Strict physical distancing between people from different households is required for organizations, events, venues, businesses, and organized gatherings.

Physical distancing is now going to be a legal requirement, not just a recommendation, to a maximum of 50 per cent capacity in retail businesses and vax pass events, including theatres, gyms, community gatherings, casinos, etc.

Restaurants and eating establishments must maintain six feet between tables and continue to require proof of vaccination for patrons.

Masking is required by all patrons, except for when actively eating or drinking.

The maximum table size in an eating establishment will be 10 people.

There is to be no dancing at any event and karaoke is not permitted.

All indoor sport and recreational activities are paused for Island residents, regardless of age; this includes all organized sports, tournaments, competitions, games, team training and practices. Individual recreational activities are permitted such as personal fitness, one-on-one fitness, dance, or music classes, however strict physical distancing at recreational activities is required.

Church services can proceed as planned during the Christmas season, however they must respect masking, cohorting, and physical distancing requirements.

"Everyone is reminded of the importance of physical distancing, wearing a three-layer mask, getting tested when symptomatic and staying home when sick," read the release on Saturday.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Dec. 15, 95.1 per cent of Island residents aged 12 years and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 91.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-nine-point-nine per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

More than 11,000 people have received their third dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 8,800 individuals are eligible for a booster and have not yet received their third dose.

The province is urging Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.