P.E.I. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 995 active infections

Prince Edward Island reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 33 recoveries.

The province says the new cases are still under investigation and contract tracing is underway.

There are 995 active cases of the virus on P.E.I.

Three individuals are in hospital with COVID-19, one of those is in intensive care.

The province says there are four people in hospital for other reasons who tested positive with COVID-19.

The province says in order to preserve the limited capacity of Health P.E.I. testing clinics, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

· Symptomatic individuals

· Close contacts of positive cases

· Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

· Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

The province says as of Saturday, 95.5 per cent of eligible residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 92.3 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses, while 41.9 per cent of children age five to 11 years have received their first dose.

Over 20,500 people on P.E.I. have received their COVID-19 booster dose.