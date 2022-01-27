P.E.I. reports 17 people in hospital for COVID-19 Thursday, 225 new recoveries

Prince Edward Island announced 17 people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19 on Thursday, including one person who is in intensive care.

Public health says three of the individuals were identified as part of a new outbreak at Prince County Hospital.

“There is one other person in hospital who is positive for COVID-19 but is being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19 (COVID-19 was not the reason for admission),” reads a release from public health.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer, announced 247 new cases of COVID-19 and 225 new recoveries as of 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Morrison says the new cases are still under investigation.

There are 2,662 active cases in the province.

OUTBREAKS UPDATE

Public health also provided an update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long Term Care Facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Summerset Manor

Community Care Facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Miscouche Villa

Early Learning and Child Care Centres:

19 centres with cases of COVID-19

Seven centres open

One centre closed

11 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals (one facility with outbreak):

Prince County Hospital (new outbreak)

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

“The Chief Public Health Office will announce when outbreaks are declared over,” reads a release from public health.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Saturday, Jan. 22, 96.3 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine, 93.1 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 64 per cent of children ages five to 11 had one dose. Additionally, 48,502 individuals have received their booster dose.

“Health PEI is reminding eligible Islanders of the hundreds of vaccination appointments still available this week at clinics across the province for first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including dedicated appointments for children,” reads a release from public health.