P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain at 6

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to numbers released by the province Tuesday.

To date, 95 people on P.E.I. have lost their lives because of the virus.

Data in Tuesday's report covers between March 5 and March 11.

The number of people in hospital for COVID-19 remained at six.

As of Saturday, one person was receiving treatment in intensive care.

CASES AND TESTING

The province is reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, with 81 new cases this week, compared to 69 the week before.

An average of 84 PCR and rapid tests were performed daily over the seven-day period, with 14.4 per cent of them being positive.

The median age of people who tested positive during the week was 53 years old.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, there was one COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care or community care facility, and an outbreak in an "other setting" in the province.

A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.

