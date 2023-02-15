P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations, cases
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths, according to numbers released by the province Tuesday.
To date, 92 people on P.E.I. have lost their lives because of the virus.
Data in the report covers Feb. 5 to Feb. 11.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to eight, compared to the two reported last week.
No one was receiving treatment in intensive care units as of Saturday.
CASES AND TESTING
New COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. increased to 79 from 60 the week before.
An average of 97 PCR and rapid tests were performed daily last week, with 11.9 per cent of them being positive.
The median age of people who tested positive was 58 years old.
OUTBREAKS
As of Saturday, there was one COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care or community care facility, and no outbreaks at "other settings" in the province.
A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.
