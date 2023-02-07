P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, slight decrease in hospitalizations, cases
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths, according to numbers released by the province Tuesday.
To date, 90 people on P.E.I. have lost their lives because of the virus.
Data in the report covers Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 slightly decreased to two, compared to the three reported last week.
No one was receiving treatment in intensive care units as of Saturday.
CASES AND TESTING
New COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. fell to 60 from 65 the week before.
An average of 100 PCR and rapid tests were performed daily last week, with 8.4 per cent of them being positive.
Their median age was 56 years old.
OUTBREAKS
As of Saturday, there was one COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care or community care facility, and no outbreaks at "other settings" in the province.
A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.
