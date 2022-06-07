P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19-related deaths, jump in cases in weekly update

Health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the province’s weekly update Tuesday.

Both people were over the age of 80.

Since the start of the pandemic, P.E.I. has reported 35 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The island is also reporting a jump in new COVID-19 cases, and a slight increase in hospitalizations.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there are nine people in hospital with the virus -- up two people from last week’s report.

Of those in hospital, three were admitted due to COVID-19 and six tested positive on or after admission.

Currently, there is no one in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

As of Monday, P.E.I. was reporting outbreaks in two long-term care homes:

Geneva Villa Community Care

Perrins Marina Villa Community Care

NEW CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 632 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update – 156 more cases than the 476 new cases reported last week.

Over the last week, there has been an average of 90 new cases per day on the island -- an increase of 22 from the 68 average daily new cases reported last week.

Currently, there are 744 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

An average of 341 COVID-19 tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 27 per cent came back positive, a slight increase compared to last week.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 38,686 COVID-19 cases to date.

Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.