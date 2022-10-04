P.E.I. reports 2 new deaths related to COVID-19 since last update two weeks ago

Prince Edward Island reported two new COVID-19-related deaths since the province's last update on Sept. 20. The province cancelled its weekly update on Sept. 27 due to post-tropical storm Fiona.

The province says the deaths both involve individuals aged 80 and over.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 62 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting a decrease in the number of people in hospital due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, there were six people in Island hospitals with COVID-19, compared to 19 two weeks ago.

Of those in hospital, one was admitted because of the virus, and five were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission. One person is being treated in intensive care.

To date, the province says most people who have required hospitalization -- 41.9 per cent -- have been in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. reported a total of 637 new COVID-19 cases -- 339 from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, and 298 from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

During the last seven days, the province says there was an average of 43 new cases per day, compared to 51 new cases in its last update on Sept. 20.

The province says 26.5 per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

As of Tuesday, there were 320 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., down from 499.

The majority of cases -- 30.3 per cent -- have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and community care facilities: