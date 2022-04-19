P.E.I. reports 2 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday; drop in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.

Health officials say the deaths involve:

a person aged 60 to 79

a person aged 80 or older

To date, P.E.I. has reported 23 deaths related to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there are 16 people in hospital with the virus, a drop of 20 from last week. Of those in hospital, 11 were admitted because of COVID-19 and five tested positive on or after admission.

Currently, there are two people in intensive care on P.E.I.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Health officials on the island say there are currently 10 long-term care or community care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. Those include:

Andrews of Charlottetown

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Charlotte Residence

Garden Home

Lady Slipper Villa

Langille House

Margaret Stewart Ellis Home

Prince Edward Home

Whisperwood Villa

The province is also reporting an outbreak at the Hillsborough Hospital Acute Care Psychiatric Unit.

As for early learning and childcare centres, P.E.I. says 18 of those have positive cases or outbreaks of COVID-19, all of which remain open.

NEW CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 1,928 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update. Over the last week, there have been an average of 275 cases per day on the island.

Currently, there are 2,766 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. To date, the province has announced 254,990 RT/PCR-confirmed cases.

An average of 827 PCR tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last five days — 36.4 per cent of those tests came back positive.

The highest percentage of new cases is among 20 to 39-year-olds — making up 34 per cent of cases since the start of the pandemic.

Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.