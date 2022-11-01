P.E.I. reports 4 new deaths related to COVID-19, decrease in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.

The province says the deaths all involve individuals over the age of 80.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 71 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The data in Tuesday’s update covers the last seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in Island hospitals with COVID-19 decreased from 26 to 13 in this week’s report. Of those in hospital, two were admitted because of COVID-19 and 11 tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

No one is being treated in intensive care.

To date, the province says most people who have required hospitalization – 43.5 per cent -- have been in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 267 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 488 last week. There was an average of 38 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days on P.E.I., compared to 70 the week before.

The province says 21.2 per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there were 421 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island, down from the 655 noted in last week’s report.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 29.9 per cent of cases have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at the following long-term or community care facilities:

The Mount Continuing Care

Gillis Lodge

Whisperwood Villa

South Shore Villa

Perrins Marina Community Care

Andrews of Park West

The province says there are also outbreaks at three acute care facilities. Those involve: