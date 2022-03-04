P.E.I. reports a slight drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations Friday

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island have gone down slightly since the province's last update on Wednesday.

As of Friday, there are six people in hospital with COVID-19 -- down one since Wednesday.

Of those in hospital, two were admitted due to COVID-19, and four were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

The province is not reporting any new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

P.E.I. has reported a total of 16 COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic.

According to the province's website, health officials have identified 1,029 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. The number of new recoveries was not provided Friday.

P.E.I. has reported an average of 416 cases per day over the last seven days.

Currently, the Island is reporting 4,159 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has announced 16,296 positive cases.

P.E.I.'s dashboard did not provide an update on vaccinations Friday.

OUTBREAKS

Public health provided an update on locations with COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long-term care facilities:

The Garden Home

The Summerset Manor

There are currently 39 early learning childcare centres affected by COVID-19.

Of those centres:

31 are open

two are closed

six are operating in a modified or reduced capacity

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française.